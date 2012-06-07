M&S to open in-store bank branches -report

LONDON, June 8 Marks & Spencer is
expected to announce plans on Friday to open an in-branch
banking service from its stores, the Telegraph reported.
The British retailer plans to open banks at 50 of its
branches over the next two years starting with in its flagship
store in central London next month.
It already offers limited financial services through M&S
Money, having first ventured into personal finance in 1985, but
its latest proposal will offer current accounts, with mortgages
to follow at a later date, the newspaper said on Friday.
The new service is expected to be called M&S Bank will have
the same opening hours as its stores, including late evenings
and weekends.
M&S could not be reached for immediate comment.