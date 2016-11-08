Mrs M&S to the rescue as Rowe goes back to basics

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 8 Marks & Spencer chief Steve Rowe
believes "Mrs M&S" can save Britain's biggest clothing chain as
it retreats from the battle for younger shoppers who
increasingly favour fast fashion trailblazers such as Zara.
If shoppers at the flagship M&S store on Oxford Street are
anything to go by, Rowe may be on the right track with plans to
streamline ranges and improve the fit, price and availability of
basics such as bras, T-shirts and school uniforms.
"I am a Mrs M&S," said Lynne Stone, a 68-year-old follower
of fashion who has been shopping at M&S for years.
"It's quite classic Marks & Spencer's but it's up-to-date
and they do stuff with a bit of a twist," she told Reuters at
the store in central London. "I think their clothing's good."
Successive chief executives at Marks & Spencer have tried to
stem years of declining clothes sales since its heyday in the
1980s and 1990s when it became the first British retailer to
make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in annual profit.
In an acknowledgement the 132-year-old retailer no longer
has universal appeal in an age of internet shopping and cheap
high street fast fashion, Rowe has decided to shut dozens of
stores and reduce floorspace for clothes in others.
Rowe, who has been in the job since April, is focusing on
better-quality basics for the typical 50-year-old woman who he
has cast as the store's saviour, and is taking steps such as
reducing product changes to nine next year from 14 now.
BRANDS CULL
Rowe said his strategy was starting to deliver, pointing on
Tuesday to the better availability of products and the first
rise in its share of full-price clothing sales for five years.
Its Indigo, Collezione and North Coast brands will also be
jettisoned to focus on the chain's core M&S, Autograph, per una
and Blue Harbour labels, he said, responding to critics who say
the stores are confusing and difficult to shop.
Recently retired banker Theresa Oliveira said she had not
lost faith in M&S, and she always bought her underwear at the
store, but the ranges were confusing.
"Before you used to have jumpers in one place, it was easy.
I don't think the brands have worked very well, frankly," said
the 61-year-old shopping in the Oxford Street store.
"You go to one place you have trousers, and you go to
another you have trousers, and in the end you have to wait three
hours to choose a pair of trousers because you're going from
pillar to post," she said.
Analyst Honor Strachan at Verdict said the changes announced
on Tuesday were necessary but seemed to be missing a vital
element which continued to plague M&S: Who is it targeting and
where does it want to position itself in the UK clothing market?
"Removing just three sub brands does not seem drastic enough
to allow it to more effectively target a clear consumer
segment," she said.
"Though it has tried to remove shopper confusion about which
brands they should shop by displaying clothing in product
categories, as well as making steps towards improving
availability and slimming down options, these actions seem like
band aids for its core issue of not understanding which segment
of the market to go after," Strachan said.
Rowe, however, said the retailer had asked 300,000 customers
about what styles they wanted to buy, and in-house designers
were now responsible for about 70 percent of stock.
The company has received plaudits in recent years for items
such as a 199 pounds suede skirt, but fashion journalist Hadley
Freeman at the Guardian said such one-offs represented a
"triumph of M&S PR over actual fashion for women".
Shopper Janet Brook, aged 65, though said M&S was indeed
getting better at offering the basics she was looking for.
"You always know you are getting good quality with Marks and
Spencer and I think that really counts for a lot," Brook said,
adding she didn't want M&S to turn its back on clothing.
"It would be a shame if they minimize the clothes, things
like underwear, most women's sort of staple."
($1 = 0.8085 pounds)
(Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and David
Clarke)