UPDATE 5-Britain's M&S to close stores and reduce clothing space

By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 8 Britain's Marks & Spencer
plans to shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad at a cost
of up to 550 million pounds ($684 million) as its new boss tries
to revive the retailer by switching space towards food and away
from fashion.
M&S's latest attempt at a turnaround after several false
dawns will see its UK space profile shift to 50 percent clothing
and homeware and 50 percent food, from a current
two-thirds/one-third split.
The news came as the company reported a 19 percent slump in
its first-half profit on Tuesday and another decline in
quarterly clothing sales.
The shares fell up to 7 percent before closing down 5
percent at 331 pence, a 25 percent drop so far this year.
The number of M&S shares out on loan has risen 60 percent
since mid-September with investors betting they will fall, data
from FIS's Astec Analytics showed.
Steve Rowe, a company veteran who took over as chief
executive in April, is tasked with reviving a 132-year-old
institution that has fallen out of fashion over the last decade
but remains Britain's biggest clothing retailer.
"These are tough decisions, but vital to building a future
M&S that is simpler, more relevant, multi-channel and focused on
delivering sustainable returns," he told reporters.
M&S has seen its market share eroded by rivals like Next
and a push from supermarkets into clothing, while
younger shoppers favour Primark and H&M.
Rowe plans to close about 30 UK stores selling clothing,
homewares and food and downsize or convert another 45 into food
stores over five years. That will mean a reduction of 10 percent
in floorspace devoted to racks of skirts, jumpers, trousers and
towels.
After taking account of store openings in under-served areas
a net 60 fewer UK stores will be selling the full M&S range by
2021.
The cost of the programme is expected to be 350 million
pounds.
"This is not about the M&S brand disappearing," Rowe told
reporters. "In fact with our Simply Food (opening) programme we
will be in more locations in the future than we are in today."
M&S plans over 200 new food stores by 2018/19. Traditionally
lower margin, food contributes over half of the group's revenue
and about a third of its profits.
M&S also added another chapter to its chequered history
abroad.
Undoing some of the expansion overseen by his Dutch
predecessor Marc Bolland, Rowe plans to close 53 stores in 10
loss-making markets, including France, Belgium, Holland and
China, at a cost of 150-200 million pounds over the coming year,
concentrating instead on its profitable franchise model.
Some 2,100 employees will be affected. Staff at M&S's
Brussels store immediately went on strike.
"PRAGMATIC"
Rowe's moves were described as "sensible" by Simon Gergel,
chief investment officer for UK equities at Allianz Global
Investors, a top-40 M&S shareholder according to Reuters data.
"It feels like they're taking the right types of action and
being fairly pragmatic about it. It's encouraging, they haven't
ducked the issue," he said.
But Tony Shiret, analyst at Haitong Research, said Rowe
hadn't been radical enough.
"It should have gone further in its UK clothing space
closure - 10 percent over five years is not that much in the
context of UK clothing and home sales densities in-store down
20-25 percent over the last five years," he said.
M&S will seek to simplify its clothing ranges by removing
the Indigo, Collezione and North Coast labels.
Rowe has also pledged to revive the clothing business by
improving ranges and availability, cutting prices and reducing
promotions.
However his plan, outlined in May, came with a warning of a
short-term dent to sales and profit.
He said on Tuesday there were "early signs of improvement",
pointing to a rise in full-price clothing market share in the
second quarter.
M&S reported an underlying pretax profit for the six months
to Oct. 1 of 231 million pounds - better than analysts'
consensus forecast of 216 million pounds.
Quarterly underlying clothing and home sales fell 2.9
percent - ahead of analysts' average forecast of down 3.9
percent and an improvement on a first quarter slump of 8.9
percent. Food sales fell 0.9 percent.
($1 = 0.8061 pounds)
