Marathon's MarkWest acquisition eyes natural gas liquids exports

| HOUSTON, July 13
HOUSTON, July 13 Marathon Petroleum Corp's
$15.6 billion deal to swallow MarkWest Energy Partners
LP is the biggest bet yet by a refiner on fast-growing
natural gas logistics and exports, analysts said on Monday.
The deal, slated to close in the fourth quarter this year,
will give Marathon's midstream arm a vastly larger footprint in
the nation's biggest natural gas plays in the U.S. Northeast,
with the potential to export as well as move natural gas liquids
for fuel blending to Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries,
including its own.
Marathon is among independent refiners eyeing growth in
midstream rather than more volatile refining, forming master
limited partnerships, or MLPs, to own more stable pipelines and
logistics assets. While refiners have had pipeline MLPs for more
than a decade, the particular focus on natural gas assets is
new, sparked by demand that is expected to grow, despite a
year-long price rout.
"Even in this commodity price environment, we have real
projects that are driving that demand," MarkWest's chief
executive, Frank Semple, said in an interview. "The exciting
part is that 100% of that demand is going to be driven by these
high production unconventional resource plays - we're in the
best locations."
Such infrastructure is still racing to keep up with output
even with U.S. crude futures in the low $50 a barrel
range and natural gas under $3 per million British
thermal units. But growth is expected, particularly in natural
gas, where exports are not stymied by the decades-old crude
export ban that applies to oil other than minimally processed
condensate.
Simmons & Co International said in a note to investors that
while MLPs are ubiquitous among independent refiners, they had
been focused on growth via receipt of assets from the refiner -
so-called "drop downs" from the refiner to the MLP.
"It looks as though we are now moving on to the next stage
of the subsidiaries' growth plan, which involve sizeable
third-party acquisitions," Simmons said.
Last year, Tesoro Corp's MLP bought QEP Field
Services for $2.5 billion, gaining natural gas gathering
pipelines and processing plants in the Rocky Mountains, Utah and
North Dakota.
Phillips 66 earmarked 65 percent of its $4.6 billion
capital plan for 2015 to midstream, and the company is adding
fractionation capacity at its Sweeny, Texas refinery while
building a liquid petroleum gas export terminal in nearby
Freeport.
But Marathon's MLP is aiming for a bigger grab. MarkWest is
the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, and has the most
processing and fractionation capacity in the Utica and Marcellus
shales.
"We see new markets going to the East," Gary Heminger, chief
executive of Marathon, told Reuters in an interview. "This is
going to set us out in a class of our own with really a strong
growth profile going forward."
MarkWest's Semple said natural gas demand is expected to
grow by 35 percent through 2030, driven by power generation as
well as exports, including liquefied natural gas.
Heminger said further growth of the combined company could
include wholly-owned or joint ventures for more natural gas
processing capacity on the Gulf Coast, where Marathon operates
the third-largest and fifth-largest domestic refineries in
Louisiana and Texas, respectively.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and
Bernard Orr)