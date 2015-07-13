Marathon's MarkWest acquisition eyes natural gas liquids exports

HOUSTON, July 13 Marathon Petroleum Corp's $15.6 billion deal to swallow MarkWest Energy Partners LP is the biggest bet yet by a refiner on fast-growing natural gas logistics and exports, analysts said on Monday.

The deal, slated to close in the fourth quarter this year, will give Marathon's midstream arm a vastly larger footprint in the nation's biggest natural gas plays in the U.S. Northeast, with the potential to export as well as move natural gas liquids for fuel blending to Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, including its own.

Marathon is among independent refiners eyeing growth in midstream rather than more volatile refining, forming master limited partnerships, or MLPs, to own more stable pipelines and logistics assets. While refiners have had pipeline MLPs for more than a decade, the particular focus on natural gas assets is new, sparked by demand that is expected to grow, despite a year-long price rout.

"Even in this commodity price environment, we have real projects that are driving that demand," MarkWest's chief executive, Frank Semple, said in an interview. "The exciting part is that 100% of that demand is going to be driven by these high production unconventional resource plays - we're in the best locations."

Such infrastructure is still racing to keep up with output even with U.S. crude futures in the low $50 a barrel range and natural gas under $3 per million British thermal units. But growth is expected, particularly in natural gas, where exports are not stymied by the decades-old crude export ban that applies to oil other than minimally processed condensate.

Simmons & Co International said in a note to investors that while MLPs are ubiquitous among independent refiners, they had been focused on growth via receipt of assets from the refiner - so-called "drop downs" from the refiner to the MLP.

"It looks as though we are now moving on to the next stage of the subsidiaries' growth plan, which involve sizeable third-party acquisitions," Simmons said.

Last year, Tesoro Corp's MLP bought QEP Field Services for $2.5 billion, gaining natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Rocky Mountains, Utah and North Dakota.

Phillips 66 earmarked 65 percent of its $4.6 billion capital plan for 2015 to midstream, and the company is adding fractionation capacity at its Sweeny, Texas refinery while building a liquid petroleum gas export terminal in nearby Freeport.

But Marathon's MLP is aiming for a bigger grab. MarkWest is the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, and has the most processing and fractionation capacity in the Utica and Marcellus shales.

"We see new markets going to the East," Gary Heminger, chief executive of Marathon, told Reuters in an interview. "This is going to set us out in a class of our own with really a strong growth profile going forward."

MarkWest's Semple said natural gas demand is expected to grow by 35 percent through 2030, driven by power generation as well as exports, including liquefied natural gas.

MarkWest's Semple said natural gas demand is expected to grow by 35 percent through 2030, driven by power generation as well as exports, including liquefied natural gas.

Heminger said further growth of the combined company could include wholly-owned or joint ventures for more natural gas processing capacity on the Gulf Coast, where Marathon operates the third-largest and fifth-largest domestic refineries in Louisiana and Texas, respectively.