MarkWest shareholder says he opposes MPLX deal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, stocks pare gains after Trump inauguration
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
Nov 4 A shareholder of natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP, John Fox, said he was opposed to refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's proposed $15.6 billion acquisition of the company through its pipeline unit, MPLX LP.
Fox, who owns 1.4 million MarkWest common units, said in an open letter that MarkWest should remain a standalone company to avoid a significant cut in shareholder distributions.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
Jan 20 AT&T Inc said it added more than 200,000 paying subscribers to DirecTV Now in what industry observers called a strong launch of the streaming television service introduced in November.