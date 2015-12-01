版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 00:31 BJT

MarkWest unitholders approve company's sale to MPLX

Dec 1 Unitholders of MarkWest Energy Partners LP approved the company's sale to MPLX LP, a master limited partnership of Marathon Petroleum Corp.

About 80 percent of the unitholders voted in favor of the deal, MarkWest Energy and MPLX said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

