MarkWest unitholders approve company's sale to MPLX

Dec 1 Unitholders of MarkWest Energy Partners LP approved the company's sale to MPLX LP, a master limited partnership of Marathon Petroleum Corp.

About 80 percent of the unitholders voted in favor of the deal, MarkWest Energy and MPLX said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)