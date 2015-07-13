UPDATE 3-Marathon Petroleum to buy gas processor MarkWest for $15.6 bln

* Acquisition to create MLP with $21 bln market value
* Deal to add natgas processing facilities to MPLX portfolio
* MPC shares up 7 pct, MPLX down 16 pct, MarkWest up 12 pct
By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Amrutha Gayathri
July 13 Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp
will expand into natural gas processing with its $15.6 billion
acquisition of MarkWest Energy Partners LP.
Marathon Petroleum is buying MarkWest through its pipeline
unit, MPLX LP. The cash-and-stock deal will create the
fourth-largest master limited partnership - a tax efficient
structure - valued at $21 billion.
Shares of Marathon Petroleum, which will control the
combined company through MPLX's general partner, rose as much as
11 percent to a four-year high of $60.30. MPLX shares fell as
much as 18 percent to $56.86.
MarkWest unitholders will get 1.09 MPLX units and $3.37 in
cash per unit, translating to $78.64 per unit - a 32 percent
premium to MarkWest's Friday close.
MarkWest's shares rose as much as 16 percent to $69.15, but
were short of the offer price, reflecting the drop in MPLX
shares, analysts said.
MarkWest, the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, has
plants across the country, including Pennsylvania's Marcellus
shale and Ohio's Utica shale. It also has over 4,000 miles of
pipelines, mostly natural gas and natgas liquids, and one crude
oil pipeline.
"Strategically, this brings MPC/MPLX a major Northeast
natural gas gathering and processing footprint, which
complements MPC's nearby refining footprint ...," said
Raymond James analyst Cory Garcia, referring to Marathon's
refineries in Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
The deal will also help Marathon Petroleum add condensate
storage and stabilization plants at a time when companies are
betting on the export of processed condensate, or super-light
crude, following a relaxation of the U.S. crude export ban.
MPLX, which operates a network of crude oil and refined
product pipelines in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast regions, is
building a condensate pipeline in Ohio to move output from the
Utica shale field.
MarkWest will operate as a unit of MPLX after the deal
closes, expected in the fourth quarter.
Marathon Petroleum, which set up MPLX in 2012, will
contribute $675 million to fund the cash component of the deal.
MPLX will also assume $4.2 billion in MarkWest's debt,
implying an enterprise value of $20 billion for MarkWest.
MPLX also said on Monday it would "indefinitely" defer its
acquisition of Marathon Petroleum's marine transportation
assets.
UBS Investment Bank advised MPLX and Jones Day was its legal
adviser. Jefferies advised MarkWest, while Cravath, Swaine &
Moore LLP was its legal adviser.
(Writing by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Kirti Pandey and
Sayantani Ghosh)