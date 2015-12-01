版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 05:29 BJT

Mark Zuckerberg's wife gives birth to daughter

Dec 1 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said his wife Priscilla Chan has given birth to their first child, a daughter, on Tuesday.

"Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter Max into this world," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐