S.Korea's KT hires banks for Maroc Telecom bid-sources

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
DUBAI/LONDON Feb 4 South Korean telecoms company KT Corp has lined up three banks to advise on its potential bid for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom worth about 5.5 billion euros, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale will advise KT Corp and finance its potential investment in Morocco's main telecom operator if it is successful, the sources said.
Vivendi and Citi declined to comment. KT Corp, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale were not immediately available for comment.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.