S.Korea's KT hires banks for Maroc Telecom bid-sources

DUBAI/LONDON Feb 4 South Korean telecoms company KT Corp has lined up three banks to advise on its potential bid for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom worth about 5.5 billion euros, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale will advise KT Corp and finance its potential investment in Morocco's main telecom operator if it is successful, the sources said.

Vivendi and Citi declined to comment. KT Corp, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale were not immediately available for comment.