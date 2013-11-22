版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 09:50 BJT

BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports Q3 FFO per share $0.06

Nov 21 Marquee Energy Ltd : * Provides update on transaction with sonde resources and announces third

quarter results * Qtrly FFO per share $0.06 * Dtrly net loss per share $0.03 * Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $12.5 million versus $11.5 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐