BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports Q3 FFO per share $0.06

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 21 Marquee Energy Ltd : * Provides update on transaction with sonde resources and announces third
quarter results * Qtrly FFO per share $0.06 * Dtrly net loss per share $0.03 * Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $12.5 million versus $11.5 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance