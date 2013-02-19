Marriott quarterly earnings rise on higher room revenue

Feb 19 Marriott International Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as room revenue rose, helped by rising international travel and higher room rates, and said it expects revenue per room to rise further this year.

Net income was $181 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter, up 28 percent from $141 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.76 billion.