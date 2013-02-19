版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 20日 星期三 05:45 BJT

Marriott quarterly earnings rise on higher room revenue

Feb 19 Marriott International Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as room revenue rose, helped by rising international travel and higher room rates, and said it expects revenue per room to rise further this year.

Net income was $181 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter, up 28 percent from $141 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.76 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐