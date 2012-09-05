版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 02:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Marriott's proposed notes Baa2

Sept 5 Marriott International Inc : * Moody's assigns a baa2 rating to marriott's proposed $300 million sr

unsecured notes; outlook is stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐