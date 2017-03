April 13 Marriott International Inc : * Aims to double footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America by 2017 * Number of jobs at Marriott hotels in region is expected to increase from 13,000 to 27,000 by end of 2017 * Also expects to double its presence in Colombia with additions of Marriott hotels in both Cartagena, Cali * Sees opening more than 70 additional hotels and 14,000 new jobs in caribbean and Latin America by 2017