UPDATE 2-Marriott posts lower 4th quarter profit

* Q4 reported EPS 41 cents, 46 cents adjusted

* RevPar seen rising 5-7 pct in 2012

Feb 15 Hotelier Marriott International Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as it spun off a timeshare unit, but raised the lower end of its 2012 forecast for a key revenue metric.

Harry Curtis, an analyst with Nomura Securities International, said Marriott, which has no economy brands, has been able to charge more in the business-led travel recovery.

Marriott "really is in the sweet spot of pricing power given the segment of the lodging market that it operates in," Curtis said.

The company, whose brands include Ritz-Carlton, Residence Inn and Courtyard by Marriott, expects systemwide revenue per available room, which multiplies the occupancy rate by the room rate, to rise 5 percent to 7 percent this year, compared with a prior view of 3 percent to 7 percent growth.

Patrick Scholes, an analyst with FBR Capital Markets, said the latest revPAR forecast was better than expected.

Net income was $141 million, or 41 cents a diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $173 million, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier, Marriott said on Wednesday. There was a lower share count in the latest period.

Adjusted for items tied to the company's timeshare spinoff last year, profit was 46 cents a share, the company said. Analysts expected 47 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 1 percent to nearly $3.7 billion.

It also now expects per-share profit of 26 cents to 30 cents a share for the current first quarter and $1.52 to $1.64 for the full year, compared with a prior view of $1.48 to $1.68 a share.

Analysts expected 30 cents a share for the first quarter and $1.58 for the full year.

Marriott shares, which closed down 1.1 percent at $34.73, were roughly flat in extended trading after the results were posted.