Marriott posts higher quarterly profit

April 18 Marriott International Inc
reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as room revenue
from corporate business rose, and the company raised its
forecast for a key revenue metric.
Net income was $104 million, or 30 cents a diluted share, in
the first quarter ended March 23, compared with $101 million, or
26 cents a share, a year earlier.
But revenue at the hotel company slipped to $2.55 billion
from $2.78 billion a year earlier.
Marriott, whose brands include Ritz-Carlton, Residence Inn
and Courtyard by Marriott, said it expects systemwide revenue
per available room, which multiplies occupancy rate by the room
rate, to rise 6 percent to 8 percent this year, compared with a
prior view of 5 percent to 7 percent growth.