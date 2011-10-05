UPDATE 3-Marriott International adj profit beats Street

* Q3 adj. EPS $0.29 vs est. $0.27
* Q3 revPAR up 8.7 pct
* Q3 revenue $2.87 bln vs est. $2.83 bln
* Sees 2012 revPAR up 3-7 pct
* Sees 2012 EPS $1.48-$1.68
By Abhishek Takle
Oct 5 Marriott International Inc's MAR.N
third-quarter profit beat market expectations as uncertainty in
the global economy failed to put a dent in corporate travel.
The company also gave investors their first read of demand
into 2012, saying earnings could total $1.48 to $1.68 a share
assuming worldwide systemwide revenue per available room
(RevPAR) growth of 3 to 7 percent.
"The 2012 outlook is like a splash of cold water but not
totally unexpected," Sanford Bernstein analyst Janet Brashear
told Reuters.
"It's a much lower revPAR ... and I think investors were
largely expecting that number, but it's not reflected in the
consensus earnings number, so expect estimates will come down
and people will be modestly less positive in their target
prices," Brashear said.
"You could almost drive a truck through that in terms of
just how much uncertainty they have in terms of what next year
is going to look like," Morningstar analyst Chad Mollman said
referring to the company's 2012 revPAR outlook range.
Mollman said the company's 2012 outlook was driven by
macro-economic factors and he expected other hotel companies to
also be cautious in their forecasts for next year.
Marriott, which runs Marriott, Residence Inn and
Ritz-Carlton hotels, posted a quarterly net loss of $179
million, or 52 cents a share, compared with a profit of $83
million, or 22 cents, last year.
Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 29 cents
a share, beating analysts' expectations for earnings of 27
cents a share.
RevPAR, a key industry benchmark that multiplies occupancy
rate by room rate, was up 8.7 percent using actual dollars in
the quarter for the company's hotels worldwide.
"Despite continued economic uncertainty, revenue per
available room growth was very strong and adjusted EPS rose 32
percent," Chief Executive J.W. Marriott, Jr. said in a
statement.
Last month, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc (IHG.L),
home to the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental
brands, said its trading momentum was good in August and
September and it had not seen any significant impact from
global recession fears and mounting debt concerns in the United
States and Europe. [ID:nL5E7K923J]
CEO J.W. Marriott said the spin-off of Marriott's timeshare
business was on track and the company expected to close the
transaction in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $28.18 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)