Marriott eyes S.Africa for its Autograph brand

JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 Leading U.S. hotel chain Marriott International plans to add struggling South African independent hotels to its boutique-style hotel brand, the Autograph Collection, senior executives said on Thursday.

Hotels that join Autograph stay independently owned and pay Marriott for the use of its reservation platform and marketing. Such ventures have increased since the 2007-2009 global slowdown, which hit many independent hotels harder than the well-known brand names.

"The downturn in the market brings opportunities for us to use our brand's strength," said Ed Fuller, president and managing director of Marriott Lodging International.

In South Africa, operators are struggling with excess capacity after building new properties to accommodate thousands of visitors for last year's soccer World Cup.

Marriott head of hotel development in the Middle East and Africa Jean-Marc Grosfort said the firm had been approached by several domestic operators about joining the Autograph group but declined to name them.

Fuller said in the long term the company planned to build its own properties in the country, as well as in oil-rich Angola and Nigeria. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Will Waterman)