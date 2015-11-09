Marriott, Alipay tie up to let Chinese travelers book online

Nov 8 Marriott International Inc and Alibaba Group's online travel booking platform, Alitrip, have tied up to let Chinese travelers book hotel rooms online and on their mobile phones through a directly operated online flagship store.

The agreement comes two months after a partnership deal between Marriott and Ant Financial Services Group, a related-party of Alibaba, to roll out Alipay to Marriott hotels and resorts, Marriott said in a statement.

Overseas spending by Chinese tourists is expected to rise 23 percent this year to $229 billion, and will nearly double to $422 billion by 2020, according to a report by consultancies China Luxury Advisors and the Fung Business Intelligence Centre. (bit.ly/1H4r6t4) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)