Marriott to triple Brazil hotels on hopes of short-lived recession

SAO PAULO Oct 6 U.S. hotel chain Marriott
International Inc plans to almost triple the number of
its hotels in Brazil, in a bet that the nation's worst recession
in a quarter century will be short-lived.
The company will spend 400 million reais ($104 million) in
Brazil by 2018, part of which will go to add three more hotel
brands focused on domestic travelers, Tim Sheldon, Marriott's
president for Latin America and the Caribbean, said on Tuesday.
Under the plan, Marriott will build another 11 hotels,
adding to its six existing Brazil properties, he said. Domestic
investors plan to team up with Marriott for the investment,
pouring about an additional 300 million reais into the project.
The tack is similar to the one Marriott has pursued in other
key emerging market countries, such as Mexico, in recent years,
Sheldon noted. AC by Marriott, Fairfield and Residence Inn will
be among the brands represented in the new openings.
"We did extensive research in Brazil to understand what the
market opportunities were and that's why you see us building
three-star and four-star hotels," he said, adding that a current
downturn did not change the company's mind.
Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, shrank over
the past couple of quarters and is slated to contract this year
and next, the country's first back-to-back annual retractions
since the 1930s.
Households across the country are grappling with
accelerating inflation and rising unemployment, while the
government has struggled to win congressional approval of
initiatives to narrow a swelling budget deficit.
According to Sheldon, Marriott plans to focus on a group of
16 Brazilian cities with more than 1 million inhabitants each,
all having recently gained international airports with direct
flights to Europe and the U.S.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based company is building four hotels
in Rio de Janeiro, which Sheldon expects to be ready ahead of
the Olympics next year. Another five hotels will be built in
southern Brazil - two in Florianopolis, two in Curitiba and one
in Porto Alegre.
The remaining two new hotels will go up in the northeastern
city of Recife.
($1 = 3.8496 Brazilian reais)
