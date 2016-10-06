版本:
CORRECTED-Marriott International confirms plans for five new South African hotels

(Corrects lead to show property developer Amdec will build hotels)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 Marriott International confirmed on Thursday that its property development partner, Amdec Group, would spend 3 billion rand ($218 million) on five new hotels in South Africa as the company looks to tap Africa's growing middle class.

Marriott, which last month won final clearance to buy rival Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc, said that three of the hotels would be built in Cape Town and two are already in construction in Johannesburg. ($1 = 13.7575 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Goodman)

