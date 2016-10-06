CORRECTED-Marriott International confirms plans for five new South African hotels

(Corrects lead to show property developer Amdec will build
JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 Marriott International
confirmed on Thursday that its property development
partner, Amdec Group, would spend 3 billion rand ($218 million)
on five new hotels in South Africa as the company looks to tap
Africa's growing middle class.
Marriott, which last month won final clearance to buy rival
Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc, said that three of
the hotels would be built in Cape Town and two are already in
construction in Johannesburg.
($1 = 13.7575 rand)
