Marriott to spend $218 mln on hotels in South Africa

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 Marriott International plans to spend 3 billion rand ($218.14 million) on hotels in South Africa, it said on Wednesday.
Marriott, which last month won the final clearance to buy rival Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc, said in a press invitation it will provide details at a news conference on Thursday.
The owner of up-market hotel chains such the Ritz Carlton and Sheraton already runs one of Africa's biggest hotel brands, Protea, which it acquired in 2014. ($1 = 13.7528 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: