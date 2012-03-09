版本:
New Issue-Marriott Intl adds $200 mln

March 9 Marriott International on
Friday added $200 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL	
	
AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 3.00 PCT    MATURITY    03/01/2019   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.03    FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.156 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/14/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 172 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

