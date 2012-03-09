New Issue-Marriott Intl adds $200 mln

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 Marriott International on Friday added $200 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3.00 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2019 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.03 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.156 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 172 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.