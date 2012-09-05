New Issue - Marriott sells $350 mln in notes

Sept 5 Marriott International Inc on Wednsday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARRIOTT AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.711 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.284 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/10/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS