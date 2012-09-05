版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 02:59 BJT

New Issue - Marriott sells $350 mln in notes

Sept 5 Marriott International Inc on
Wednsday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million.  
    J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MARRIOTT

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 3.25 PCT    MATURITY    09/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.711   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.284 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/10/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 170 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐