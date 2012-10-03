Marriott posts quarterly profit

BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
Oct 3 Hotel operator Marriott International reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as its corporate business showed strength.
Net income came to $143 million, or 44 cents a share, in the third quarter ended September 7, compared with a loss of $179 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier. There was a lower share count in the most recent quarter.
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical