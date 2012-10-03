版本:
Marriott posts quarterly profit

Oct 3 Hotel operator Marriott International reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as its corporate business showed strength.

Net income came to $143 million, or 44 cents a share, in the third quarter ended September 7, compared with a loss of $179 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier. There was a lower share count in the most recent quarter.

