New Issue-Marriott International sells $400 mln of notes

Feb 22 Marriott International Inc on Wednesday sold $400 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.00 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2019 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.92 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.173 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/27/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS