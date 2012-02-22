版本:
New Issue-Marriott International sells $400 mln of notes

Feb 22 Marriott International Inc 
on Wednesday sold $400 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3.00 PCT    MATURITY    03/01/2019   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 98.92    FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.173 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/27/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 175 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

