MOVES-Marsh appoints Gary Reeve UK head of first party claims

March 2 Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, appointed Gary Reeve as head of first party claims for its UK specialties business.

Reeve will report to Ian Martin, head of claims for UK & Ireland.

Most recently, he was international technical risks and casualty claims manager at CV Starr, Marsh said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

