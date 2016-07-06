MOVES-Marsh names new vice chairman of global placement

July 6 Insurance broker Marsh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, named Jeremy Cooke as vice chairman of global placement.

Cooke, who will be based out of London, will report to Dean Klisura, global head of industry specialties and placement.

Cooke was previously head of placement for Marsh's international division.