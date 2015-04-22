版本:
MOVES-Marsh names Kevin Robertson head of Scottish private client division

April 22 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Kevin Robertson head of its Scottish private client services division.

The division provides insurance broking and risk management advice to high net worth individuals, family offices and estates.

Robertson will report to Richard Moxon, head of the UK private client services division and will be responsible for the provision and development of Marsh's services to high net worth clients across Scotland.

He joins Marsh from Lockton Private Clients in Edinburgh and has 13 years of experience in the insurance industry, Marsh said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

