MOVES-Marsh names Kevin Robertson head of Scottish private client division

April 22 Insurance broking and risk management
company Marsh, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co,
appointed Kevin Robertson head of its Scottish private client
services division.
The division provides insurance broking and risk management
advice to high net worth individuals, family offices and
estates.
Robertson will report to Richard Moxon, head of the UK
private client services division and will be responsible for the
provision and development of Marsh's services to high net worth
clients across Scotland.
He joins Marsh from Lockton Private Clients in Edinburgh and
has 13 years of experience in the insurance industry, Marsh
said.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)