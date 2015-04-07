版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 18:08 BJT

MOVES-Marsh appoints new director of risk and governance

April 7 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co , appointed Sally Williams to its board as director of risk and governance.

Williams joins Marsh from National Australia Bank (NAB) Group, where she was head of risk at the London branch and a board member of NAB Europe Ltd.

She replaces John Nicholson, who retired from Marsh earlier this month. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐