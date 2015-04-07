MOVES-Marsh appoints new director of risk and governance

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
April 7 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co , appointed Sally Williams to its board as director of risk and governance.
Williams joins Marsh from National Australia Bank (NAB) Group, where she was head of risk at the London branch and a board member of NAB Europe Ltd.
She replaces John Nicholson, who retired from Marsh earlier this month. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA