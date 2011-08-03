UPDATE 4--Marsh & McLennan eyes consulting segment growth

(Adds background, analyst comment; updates shares)
* Q2 EPS 50 cents vs Street view 48 cents
* Revenue up 12 percent at $2.92 billion
* Shares rise 4 pct in morning trade
By Tanya Agrawal and Ben Berkowitz
BANGALORE/NEW YORK, Aug 3 Insurance broker Marsh
& McLennan Cos Inc posted a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and said the current economic uncertainty could
provide it with opportunities to look at low-risk acquisitions
in its consulting segment.
The New York-based company's shares rose 4 percent to $29.57
in morning trade on a day when broader markets were sharply
lower.
MMC's consulting segment, which makes up for almost half of
the company's revenue, has seen growth despite the uncertain
economy.
"The environment has afforded us an opportunity to do some
tuck-in acquisitions," Michele Burns, chief executive of Mercer,
MMC's biggest consulting arm, said on a call with analysts.
Aon Corp last year spent $4.9 billion to buy Hewitt
Associates Inc to create the world's largest human resource
services company.
"I don't think they are looking to buy something that would
make them significantly larger than Aon. Some people would argue
that Aon bought Hewitt to compete with Mercer, which a pretty
big player in itself," Sandler O'Neill analyst Paul Newsome
said.
Second-quarter revenue at the company's consulting segment
grew 13 percent from a year ago to $1.31 billion.
Marsh's consulting and human resources businesses are two
areas that analysts have feared could be hurt by the economic
weakness. But the company said it was not seeing any indications
of slow spending by clients.
"They're (clients) not acting as if they have a belief that
there are very serious economic times ahead, at least they're
not acting that way in terms of the services they purchase from
us," MMC Chief Executive Brian Duperreault said in an interview.
MMC said it will continue to buy back shares despite
recognizing a charge in the current quarter from the early
repayment of debt. In July, it completed a tender offer that
resulted in the retirement of about $600 million of senior notes
scheduled to mature in 2014 and 2015.
Langen McAlenney analyst Larry Greenberg said in a research
note that "underlying metrics were very positive, much more
stock was repurchased than expected, and we believe the quarter
should be well received."
MMC, which competes with Aon and Willis Group , saw
second-quarter revenue growing 12 percent at Marsh -- its main
insurance business -- to $1.35 billion.
Last week, Aon posted an estimate-topping quarterly profit
as its acquisition of Hewitt Associates paid off.
For the second quarter, MMC said net income attributable to
the company rose 20 percent $282 million, or 50 cents a
share.
Analysts on average had expected 48 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, and Ben Berkowitz in
New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, John Wallace and Maju
Samuel)