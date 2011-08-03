UPDATE 4--Marsh & McLennan eyes consulting segment growth

(Adds background, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Tanya Agrawal and Ben Berkowitz

BANGALORE/NEW YORK, Aug 3 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said the current economic uncertainty could provide it with opportunities to look at low-risk acquisitions in its consulting segment.

The New York-based company's shares rose 4 percent to $29.57 in morning trade on a day when broader markets were sharply lower.

MMC's consulting segment, which makes up for almost half of the company's revenue, has seen growth despite the uncertain economy.

"The environment has afforded us an opportunity to do some tuck-in acquisitions," Michele Burns, chief executive of Mercer, MMC's biggest consulting arm, said on a call with analysts.

Aon Corp last year spent $4.9 billion to buy Hewitt Associates Inc to create the world's largest human resource services company.

"I don't think they are looking to buy something that would make them significantly larger than Aon. Some people would argue that Aon bought Hewitt to compete with Mercer, which a pretty big player in itself," Sandler O'Neill analyst Paul Newsome said.

Second-quarter revenue at the company's consulting segment grew 13 percent from a year ago to $1.31 billion.

Marsh's consulting and human resources businesses are two areas that analysts have feared could be hurt by the economic weakness. But the company said it was not seeing any indications of slow spending by clients.

"They're (clients) not acting as if they have a belief that there are very serious economic times ahead, at least they're not acting that way in terms of the services they purchase from us," MMC Chief Executive Brian Duperreault said in an interview.

MMC said it will continue to buy back shares despite recognizing a charge in the current quarter from the early repayment of debt. In July, it completed a tender offer that resulted in the retirement of about $600 million of senior notes scheduled to mature in 2014 and 2015.

Langen McAlenney analyst Larry Greenberg said in a research note that "underlying metrics were very positive, much more stock was repurchased than expected, and we believe the quarter should be well received."

MMC, which competes with Aon and Willis Group , saw second-quarter revenue growing 12 percent at Marsh -- its main insurance business -- to $1.35 billion.

Last week, Aon posted an estimate-topping quarterly profit as its acquisition of Hewitt Associates paid off.

For the second quarter, MMC said net income attributable to the company rose 20 percent $282 million, or 50 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected 48 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, and Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, John Wallace and Maju Samuel)