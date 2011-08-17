UPDATE 1-Marsh & McLennan doubles share buyback size to $1 bln

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Authorizes repurchase of additional $500 mln
* Bought back $321 mln worth shares as of June 30, 2011 (Follows Alerts)
Aug 17 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it will buy back an additional $500 million worth of shares, doubling its share repurchase program to $1 billion.
The New York-based company had earlier said it bought back 11.2 million shares for $321 million, as of June 30, 2011.
The company, which posted a market-topping second-quarter profit last week, said its key consulting segment was doing well even in uncertain economic conditions.
Shares of the company closed almost flat at $28.43 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.