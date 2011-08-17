UPDATE 1-Marsh & McLennan doubles share buyback size to $1 bln

* Authorizes repurchase of additional $500 mln

* Bought back $321 mln worth shares as of June 30, 2011 (Follows Alerts)

Aug 17 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it will buy back an additional $500 million worth of shares, doubling its share repurchase program to $1 billion.

The New York-based company had earlier said it bought back 11.2 million shares for $321 million, as of June 30, 2011.

The company, which posted a market-topping second-quarter profit last week, said its key consulting segment was doing well even in uncertain economic conditions.

Shares of the company closed almost flat at $28.43 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)