版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 05:10 BJT

Marsh & McLennan CEO to retire, Daniel Glaser named successor

Sept 20 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc said its 65-year-old Chief Executive Brian Duperreault will retire at the end of the year and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Glaser will take over as the CEO.

Before taking over as COO, Glaser was the chairman and chief executive of Marsh Inc, the insurance broker's risk and insurance services unit.

Marsh & McLennan shares fell marginally to $34.21 in extended trading on Thursday. They had closed at $34.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐