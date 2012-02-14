CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Marsh and McLennan 4th-qtr beats estimates

* Q4 adj. EPS $0.46 vs est $0.45
* Q4 rev up 4 pct at $2.9 bln
Feb 14 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan
posted a higher fourth-quarter profit that narrowly beat
analysts' estimates, on higher revenue from its core insurance
segment.
The world's second-largest insurance broker posted a net
income of $256 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $203
million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.
Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations was $244
million, or 44 cents a share.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 46 cents per share
in the quarter.
Total revenue rose 4 percent to $2.9 billion in the quarter.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 45
cents a share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
Quarterly revenue at Marsh -- the company's main insurance
business -- grew 6 percent to $1.37 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $32.25 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.