UPDATE 2-Marsh and McLennan 4th-qtr beats estimates

Feb 14 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan
posted a higher fourth-quarter profit that narrowly beat
analysts' estimates, on higher revenue from its core insurance
segment.
The world's second-largest insurance broker's net income
rose to $256 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $203
million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.
Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations was $244
million, or 44 cents a share.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 46 cents per share.
Total revenue rose 4 percent to $2.9 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 45
cents a share on revenue of $2.96 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue at MMC's main insurance business -- Marsh
-- grew 6 percent to $1.37 billion.
MMC operates across 4 segments -- Marsh is its risk and
insurance services segment, Mercer provides human resource
consulting and outsourcing, Oliver Wyman is in management
consulting and Guy Carpenter provides risk and reinsurance
intermediary services.
For the fourth quarter, revenue from consulting -- which
includes Mercer and Oliver Wyman -- was up 3 percent to $1.3
billion.
Earlier this month, larger rival Aon Corp posted a
rise in quarterly profit, but continued to face margin pressures
at its human resources segment.
MMC competes with Aon and Willis Group.
MMC's shares, which touched a more than 3-year high at
$32.72 last Tuesday, closed at $32.25 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.