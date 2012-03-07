版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 8日 星期四 04:14 BJT

New Issue-Marsh & McLennan sells $250 mln in notes

March 7 Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc 
on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital and HSBC were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: MARSH & MCLENNAN	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 2.3 PCT     MATURITY    04/01/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.904   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.32 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/12/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 148 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

