Marsh & McLennan's profit rises on higher pricing, dip in costs

Nov 6 Marsh & McLennan Co Inc, the
world's second-largest insurance broker, said its quarterly
profit nearly doubled, helped by improving insurance prices and
lower costs.
Income from continuing operations rose to $246 million, or
43 cents per share, in the third quarter from $133 million, or
23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 39 cents per
share. Total revenue rose 1 percent to $2.8 billion.
Underlying revenue at Marsh, the company's main insurance
business, increased 4 percent to $1.3 billion, while revenue
from consulting rose 3 percent to $1.3 billion, the company
said.
"Each of our operating companies continued to generate
growth in underlying revenue, which, combined with ongoing
expense discipline, produced across-the-board improvement in
operating margins and profitability," Chief Executive Brian
Duperreault said.
The company provides management consulting, human resource
consulting, outsourcing and risk and reinsurance intermediary
services.
MMC shares closed at $34.28 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.