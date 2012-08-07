Marsh & McLennan's profit rises 20 pct

Aug 7 Marsh & McLennan Co Inc's quarterly profit rose 20 percent, helped by strong revenue growth at its core insurance business.

The insurance broker's net income rose to $339 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $286 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3 percent at $3 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $33.39 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.