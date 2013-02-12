Marsh & McLennan quarterly profit rises 2 pct

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Feb 12 Marsh & McLennan Co Inc's fourth-quarter profit rose 2 percent, helped by growth in its core insurance business.
The insurance broker reported a profit of $259 million, or 47 cents per share, up from $256 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations rose 8.6 percent to $265 million, or 48 cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 52 cents per share.
Total revenue at the company, which provides management consulting, human resource consulting, outsourcing, and risk and reinsurance intermediary services, rose 3 percent to $3 billion.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.