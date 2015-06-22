UPDATE 2-Martha Stewart Living to sell itself in $353 mln deal

* $6.15/share offer at 21 pct premium to June 17 close
* Martha Stewart to be key shareholder, creative officer
* Sequential's shares touch six-and-a-half year high
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
June 22 Homemaking maven Martha Stewart's media
and merchandising firm Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc
is selling itself in a $353 million cash-and-stock deal
to Sequential Brands Group Inc.
New York-based Sequential Brands, which buys and licenses
out brands, owns Justin Timberlake's William Rast clothing brand
among others. It bought a majority stake in the Jessica Simpson
brand in April.
Sequential's $6.15 per share offer represents a premium of
21 percent to Martha Stewart Living's closing on June 17, a day
before the Wall Street Journal first reported the
deal.
Noble Financial Capital Markets analyst Michael Kupinski
said the offer was "too low" and if the company was sold in
bits, the sum of parts would be about $8 per share.
He added that the deal would give the Martha Stewart brand
access to international markets.
The per-share offer is a sliver of what the stock was valued
at in 1999 - it touched nearly $47.50 on the day it listed.
Stewart, who founded the company in 1997, has found both
fame with her cookbooks, TV shows. She was briefly imprisoned
following her conviction in 2004 in an insider trading case.
She stepped down as CEO and chairwoman in 2003 but was
reappointed chairwoman in 2012.
The company's fortunes have suffered over the past few years
as falling sales in its publishing business forced it to cut
back on magazine issues and convert some titles to digital-only
editions.
Martha Stewart Living gets more than half its revenue from
its publishing business, which includes the Martha Stewart
Living and Martha Stewart Weddings magazines. The company also
merchandises home improvement products, sold by retailers such
as Home Depot Inc and Macy's Inc.
Stewart, who owns 46.2 percent of Martha Stewart Living,
will become a significant shareholder in Sequential and serve as
its chief creative officer.
Martha Stewart Living's shares, which closed up 26.3 percent
after the Journal's report on Thursday, fell as much as 14.4
percent to $5.97 on Monday. Sequential's shares rose 2.6 percent
to a six-and-a-half year high of $17.45, but were little changed
by midday.
Moelis & Co were Martha Stewart Living's financial advisers,
while Debevoise & Plimpton LLP advised it on legal matters.
Private equity firm Tengram Capital Partners led the buyout
for Sequential. The legal adviser was Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
LLP. Consensus Securities provided fairness opinion to
Sequential.
