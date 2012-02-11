Macy's can't stop JC Penney deal - Martha Stewart

Feb 10 Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
on Friday called a lawsuit from Macy's an attempt
to "rewrite" the parties' licensing deal to block Martha Stewart
Living from selling products in JC Penney Co stores.
In court papers filed in the New York State Supreme Court in
Manhattan, Martha Stewart Living said a recently announced deal
to sell items at JC Penney does not breach a deal
already in place to sell certain merchandise exclusively at
Macy's.
The Macy's agreement does not block Martha Stewart Living
from designing new products specifically outside the scope of
Macy's exclusivity rights, Martha Stewart Living said.
"Macy's simply has no exclusive right to [Martha Stewart
Living's] creativity or design concepts, now or in the future,"
the company said.
Macy's filed the lawsuit in January, saying Martha Stewart
Living had breached its exclusive 2006 contract, which runs,
with a renewal, until 2018.
Martha Stewart Living not only denied that allegation but
asserted claims of its own. In court papers, it essentially
accused Macy's of using the Martha Stewart brand to lure
customers into its stores, then making little effort to actually
sell her products - a breach of the parties' contract.
"They have used Martha Stewart Collection products to draw
customers into Macy's Home Store, where its own private-label
brands take center stage and, of course, generate higher profits
for Macy's," Martha Stewart Living said.
A Macy's spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The case is Macy's Inc. v. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia,
Inc., 650197/2012, New York state Supreme Court (Manhattan).