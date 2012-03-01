REFILE-UPDATE 1-Martha Stewart Living 4th-qtr sales miss

* Q4 EPS $0.07
* Q4 rev $61.7 mln vs est $63.9 mln
March 1 Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
Inc's quarterly sales missed expectations, hurt by lower
advertising revenue at its broadcasting and publishing
businesses.
For the fourth quarter, the diversified media and
merchandising company posted a net income of $4.2 million, or 7
cents a share, compared with $4.1 million, or 7 cents a share, a
year ago.
Total revenue fell 15 percent to $61.7 million.
Publishing revenue fell by 13 percent to $38.8 million while
broadcasting revenue declined 40 percent to $9.8 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 6 cents share,
excluding items, on revenue of $63.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $4.50 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.