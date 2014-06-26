版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 26日 星期四 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. to clear Martin Marietta Materials acquisition of Texas Industries, with divestitures

June 26 * U.S. says to require Martin Marietta Materials Inc to divest a quarry

and two rail yards to proceed with acquisition of Texas Industries Inc

* U.S. says has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit, as well as a proposed

settlement that if approved by the court will resolve its antitrust concerns * U.S. says state of Texas joined in the lawsuit * U.S. says without the divesting of the Oklahoma quarry and two Texas rail

yards, the $2.7 billion Texas indusries acquisition would likely have raised

crushed stone prices in the Dallas area * U.S. says justice department's antitrust division must approve buyer of

divested assets
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐