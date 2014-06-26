BRIEF-U.S. to clear Martin Marietta Materials acquisition of Texas Industries, with divestitures

BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q1 EPS of $0.58
* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend
June 26 * U.S. says to require Martin Marietta Materials Inc to divest a quarry
and two rail yards to proceed with acquisition of Texas Industries Inc
* U.S. says has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit, as well as a proposed
settlement that if approved by the court will resolve its antitrust concerns * U.S. says state of Texas joined in the lawsuit * U.S. says without the divesting of the Oklahoma quarry and two Texas rail
yards, the $2.7 billion Texas indusries acquisition would likely have raised
crushed stone prices in the Dallas area * U.S. says justice department's antitrust division must approve buyer of
divested assets
* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend
* Eptinezumab emerging clinical profile suggests migraine preventative benefit achieved as soon as 24-48 hours after single infusion
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission gave its blessing to Emerson Electric Co's acquisition of industrial valve manufacturer Pentair PLC on condition that it sells Pentair's switchbox business to Crane Co.