Martinrea dissidents propose asset sales, cost cutting, new CEO

| TORONTO, April 28
TORONTO, April 28 The fight for control of auto
parts maker Martinrea International Inc gathered speed
on Monday, as a dissident slate of directors pitched a plan
including asset sales and cost cutting along with picking a
former Magna International Inc executive as the new
chief executive.
Rea Holdings, a Toronto-based holding company controlled by
former Martinrea executive Nat Rea, is urging investors to
replace the bulk of Martinrea's eight-member board at its June
19 annual meeting with five new nominees, including one-time
Magna executive vice chairman Manfred Gingl.
Vaughan, Ontario-based Martinrea, which manufactures a range
of auto parts for North American, European and Asian carmakers,
such as engine blocks and fuel tanks, was not immediately
available for comment on the proxy battle.
Rea, whose holding company owns 100,000 Martinrea shares, or
0.1 percent of the total, argued in an online presentation that
the current board lacks independence and industry experience and
the company suffers from an overly heavy debt load, operational
issues and financial control failures.
Shares of Martinrea have underperformed rivals over the last
three years, at a time when North America's auto sector
rebounded as the economy improved. Martinrea's stock has
increased 28 percent, compared with 158 percent for Linamar Corp
, 132 percent at Magna and 120 percent at Exco
Technologies, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The remedy includes independent board representation,
balance sheet repairs and improved operational and financial
controls, the dissident slate said.
To pay down some of the C$435 million ($394.5 million) in
"unsustainable" debt, non-core assets should be sold, the plan
suggests, and cost cutting should be accelerated, with cuts to
head office and administration expenses. Efficiencies will also
help drive earnings growth, it said.
"Our nominees will consolidate operations were possible,
rationalize overhead inefficiencies and accelerate cost
reductions," the presentation said.
To improve financial controls, Martinrea requires an
internal audit group that is independent of management and
reports directly to the board, the group said. Compensation
should also be aligned with performance, it said.
Analysts have said that the company, which has most of its
operations in North America but wants to expand in Europe, looks
to have put the worst behind it. They noted that a forensic
audit by consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers, brought in by
Martinrea as a response to allegations in a Rea lawsuit, has
failed to undercover any major wrongdoing.
Last September Rea and Rea Holdings brought a lawsuit
against some Martinrea officials and directors alleging that
they breached their fiduciary duties regarding some payments to
suppliers and customers. The company has rejected the
allegations and counter-sued.
Rea sold his auto parts company, Rea International, in 2002
to what is now Martinrea. He has been critical of the company's
leadership for some time and said "his employment was
terminated" in 2012.
Rea Holdings' nominees are: Rea himself, Gingl, currently
chief executive of electric bicycle maker BionX International
Corp; Sandra Levy, Magna's former director of human resources;
Roland Nimmo, Magna's former head of internal audit; and Paul
Smith, the chair of VIA Rail Canada.
Shares of Martinrea were down 26 Canadian cents, or 2.3
percent, at C$11 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday
afternoon. That is a 43.5 percent drop from the stock's peak in
2007.
($1 = 1.1027 Canadian Dollars)
(Editing by Bernard Orr)