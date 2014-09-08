版本:
BRIEF-Ex-SAC Capital portfolio manager Martoma sentenced to 9 years prison for insider trading

Sept 8 * Former sac capital portfolio manager mathew martoma is sentenced to 9 years

prison for insider trading -- court hearing
