UPDATE 1-Japan's Marubeni says to exclude Gavilon energy arm in takeover

By Aaron Sheldrick and David Sheppard
TOKYO/NEW YORK June 10 Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp said it will cut Gavilon's energy
business out of its planned takeover of the U.S. commodity
merchant, reducing the size of the transaction to $2.6 billion
plus debt.
The trading company said in a statement on Monday it had
modified the terms of the acquisition that was originally valued
at $5.6 billion, including $2 billion of debt.
"Marubeni will acquire all of the assets and businesses of
Gavilon except the energy business," the statement said.
The statement did not give details of the amount of debt
being assumed in the revised transaction, but said the sellers
would receive $2.6 billion in cash while retaining the energy
business.
The move confirms a Reuters report on Friday, and indicates
Gavilon's mid-sized energy business could now be on the market.
Market participants had speculated Marubeni could offload an
energy business not central to its plans.
"The interest was always in the grains, not the oil," one
source with direct knowledge of the Gavilon deal said last week.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Gavilon's shareholders include
investor George Soros, Dwight Anderson's Ospraie hedge fund, and
Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries.
People familiar with the matter said Gavilon may consider
other bids for its energy business, which it values at around $1
billion based on its exclusion from the Marubeni deal.
Its facilities, largely centred in the Midwest and on the
Gulf Coast, could be attractive to rival traders or private
equity firms looking for access to the North American energy
boom.
Gavilon owns 8.5 million barrels of crude oil storage
capacity in the United States, including more than 4 million
barrels of tank space at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point
for the benchmark U.S. crude oil futures contract.
It also has facilities that can hold more than 10 billion
cubic feet of natural gas. Gavilon was the 31st largest seller
of natural gas in the United States last year, according to
reported sales to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
An attempt to sell Gavilon's energy business would place it
in on the market at the same time as Hess Corp's,
trading arm, Hetco, which the oil company is divesting following
pressure from activist investors to focus on oil and gas
production.
Morgan Stanley has also looked at selling all or part
of its energy-focused commodity division in the past year, with
Wall Street facing increasing regulatory pressure and rising
capital requirements.