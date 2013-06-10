REFILE-Japan's Marubeni says to cut Gavilon energy arm out of takeover

UPDATE 3-China anti-graft body investigating chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date
TOKYO, June 10 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said it will cut Gavilon's energy business out of its planned takeover of the U.S. commodity merchant, reducing the size of the transaction to $2.6 billion plus debt.
The trading company said in a statement on Monday it had modified the terms of the acquisition which was originally valued at a $5.6 billion acquisition, including $2 billion of debt.
"Marubeni will acquire all of the assets and businesses of Gavilon except the energy business," the statement said.
The statement didn't give details of the amount of debt being assumed in the revised transaction, but said the sellers would receive $2.6 billion in cash while retaining the energy business.
The move confirms a Reuters report on Friday.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Gavilon's shareholders include investor George Soros, Dwight Anderson's Ospraie hedge fund, and Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries.
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date
DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia has included a disclosure on credit risk retention requirements, part of the U.S. Dodd-Frank Act, in the prospectus of a debut dollar sukuk which it is expected to issue this week and could total $10 billion.
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.