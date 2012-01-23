UPDATE 1-Marubeni sees investments leading to 200 bln yen profit-Nikkei

Jan 24 Marubeni Corp could hit
its target of 200 billion yen ($2.60 billion) in group net
profit for the year ending March 2013 despite weakening resource
prices, as it cashes in on past investments, the Nikkei business
daily said, citing the company's President Teruo Asada.
The profit goal was outlined in the trading house's
medium-term business plans released in May 2010 and represents
an 18 percent jump from forecasts for this fiscal year, the
Japanese newspaper said.
But earnings at the resource division, which accounts for
about 40 percent of Marubeni's net profit, are expected to sour
next fiscal year, as falling coal and other resource prices are
likely to hurt profit by roughly 10 billion yen, Nikkei said.
Asada said existing investments will help expand profits,
with the company to benefit from increased production at the
Esperanza copper mine in Chile, as well as its stake in a
Canadian coal producer, the newspaper said.
The food division is enjoying brisk sales of grain on
growing Chinese demand, while transportation and construction
machinery is expected to recover from the aftermath of the March
2011 earthquake and tsunami, Nikkei reported.