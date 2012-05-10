版本:
Marubeni rules out equity finance if it buys Gavilon

TOKYO May 10 Marubeni Corp President Teruo Asada said on Thursday the company has no plan to implement equity financing in order to raise funds for a major investment.

He was responding to a question at a news conference on how Marubeni would it raise funds if a large investment plan emerged, such as buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.

"We have no plan to implement equity financing in such a case. For instance, we could instead reduce operating costs or make funds available through a partial sale of assets," Asada said.

He added: "We will manage our investment programme so that our debt/equity ratio doesn't sharply exceed 1.8 and spending doesn't sharply exceed the 900 billion yen ($11.31 billion)target set in our three-year investment budget to March 2013."

Marubeni is in advanced talks to buy Gavilon for about $5.2 billion including debt, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday, as Japanese trading houses expand an overseas buying spree to secure grain supplies.

