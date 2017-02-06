版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 13:54 BJT

Marubeni books $369 mln impairment loss on U.S. oil, gas assets

TOKYO Feb 6 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment loss of 41.5 billion yen ($369 million) on its U.S. Mexican Gulf oil and gas assets for the October to December quarter.

The company announced the charge after reporting its earnings, with profit falling nearly 12 percent to 107.69 billion yen in the nine months through December. ($1 = 112.5100 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐