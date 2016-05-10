Marubeni president sees 10 bln yen profit from Gavilon in FY16/17

TOKYO May 10 Marubeni Corp expects 10
billion yen ($91.96 million) profit from U.S. grain merchant
unit Gavilon in the year to March 2017, up from 5.4 billion yen
a year earlier, helped by restructuring, its president Fumiya
Kokubu said on Tuesday.
The company, which owns a stake in Australia's Roy Hill iron
ore mine, assumes iron ore prices this financial year to come
below a year earlier despite the recent market recovery, he
added.
"Our assumption prices are lower than the current prices,"
he told an earnings news conference, without disclosing exact
figures.
($1 = 108.7400 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Stephen Coates)